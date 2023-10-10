Nihon Cyber Defence is growing its Belfast team, hiring 12 staff

Nihon Cyber Defence has a new Belfast office, located at the Law Society House on Victoria Street, to accommodate its growing team.

Japanese cybersecurity company Nihon Cyber Defence is growing its team at its Belfast office. The announcement comes just over two years since the company first opened the Belfast office in 2021. At the time, the move to Belfast created 10 jobs.

Today’s (10 October) announcement will see Nihon Cyber Defence create 12 jobs over the coming year. The company is moving into a new office building to accommodate its growing headcount. It has also achieved National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) accreditation, meaning it is formally recognised as a response provider for those experiencing cybersecurity issues.

“The award of assured service provider from NCSC is further validation of the quality of NCD’s team and the services we provide to clients around the world. There has been an acceleration globally in the volume and variety of cyberattacks facing all types of organisations, so there has never been a greater need for expert advice on how to identify and assess risks and prevent and manage incidents,” said Nihon Cyber Defence’s managing director for Europe, Dougie Grant.

Earlier this year, Nihon Cyber Defence partnered with telecoms player BT to become its supplier of incident management services to the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

The company’s clients include governments, businesses and public sector organisations which avail of its intelligence-led services to prevent and respond to cyberattacks.

As well as its new office in Belfast, the company has also recently opened offices in Manchester, Dublin and Virginia in the US. The new Belfast office, which will remain the company’s European headquarters, is located at Law Society House on Victoria Street. It includes a new security operations centre for monitoring and managing cyber incidents.

The company has offices in Malaysia and India, too. It is headquartered in Tokyo.

For more information about working at Nihon Cyber Defence, see its website.

