Jobs News
International engineering firm to create 20 jobs in Dublin

1 hour ago

Norman Disney & Young is recruiting engineers as its newly established Irish operation looks to design buildings with sustainability and smart tech in mind.

Australian-headquartered engineering services consultancy Norman Disney & Young (NDY) is planning to hire 20 engineers in Dublin.

The company has only recently established its operations in Ireland and now wants to build out its team. The Irish operation is to focus on securing significant landmark projects throughout Europe.

NDY is actively recruiting engineers in Ireland at the moment. It is hiring in core engineering disciplines such as mechanical and electrical, as well as in specialist disciplines such as sustainability and digital engineering.

“With the focus of this new venture being on Europe, it highlights Ireland’s EU membership and location as a hugely important factor when attracting of FDI to our shores,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD.

“These new jobs will provide an exciting opportunity for some of our highly skilled engineering graduates who will become part of Norman Disney & Young’s worldwide operations.”

NDY is part of the Tetra Tech High Performance Buildings Group, an international collective of building services engineering firms. The group has more than 2,000 technical staff worldwide, with operations in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Europe and North America.

NDY is currently engaged by several building developers and global tech clients to deliver mechanical, electrical, smart buildings and sustainability consulting on new Irish and European projects.

Mike Arnold, NDY’s Dublin-based regional director, said that along with driving the uptake of smart building tech, the company is helping its clients in Ireland and Europe to be “world leaders in decarbonisation of their buildings”.

“We need to bring the best local expertise to support their ambitions,” Arnold added. “I see a real desire in the local market to deliver better buildings. With our combination of international experience and locally recruited talent, it is exciting to be designing the next generation of buildings in Ireland with sustainability and user experience taking centre stage”

For more information on the careers at NDY, see the company’s website.

