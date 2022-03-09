30 jobs to be created by merger of two Northern Ireland tech companies

Outsource Group and Ansec IA will form one tech company for IT services and cybersecurity.

Two Northern Ireland tech companies plan to create up to 30 new jobs in the region following a merger deal.

Outsource Group and Ansec IA currently employ a total of 70 people between them, and plan to increase this number to more than 100 over the coming months.

Under the terms of the deal, cybersecurity consultancy company Ansec IA will become part of IT and managed services company Outsource Group.

The merger will create one locally owned cybersecurity and IT managed services business, and the companies have ambitious growth plans for the future.

“Our merger with Ansec IA and the exceptional security skills and expertise they bring will allow us to accelerate that growth and offer a truly market-leading cybersecurity suite of services,” said Terry Moore, CEO of Outsource Group.

Outsource was founded in 2000 and has its headquarters in Antrim. Moore said that the company, which serves clients all over the UK and Ireland, has seen huge demand for cybersecurity services recently.

Peter Leitch, managing partner at Ansec IA, said it became clear “very quickly” when working with Outsource that “they also understand why information security needs to be the backbone of all things IT”.

“They understand that security is about more than just IT or a range of products; it should be at the core of every organisation and inherent to every business process.”

Founded in 2007 and based in Antrim, Ansec IA was earmarked by Invest NI as a cybersecurity company to watch.

“We believe that Ansec IA both complements and adds huge value to the OS Group and will help take the OS Group to the next level in terms of offering world-class, enterprise-level, security-focused services to a wider range of customers across the UK and Ireland,” Leitch added.

