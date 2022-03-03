US tech company Okta to create 200 new jobs in Ireland by 2024

The identity and access management company is opening a base in Dublin to help with its EMEA expansion plans.

San Francisco-headquartered tech company Okta plans to create 200 jobs by 2024 with the opening of a new office in Dublin’s docklands.

The move is part of the company’s EMEA growth plans. When it opens in April, the office will serve as an international hub with an initial focus on hiring customer-facing roles in sales and marketing.

Over the next two years, the Dublin-based team will also open up to roles in research and development and other business-critical roles including accounting, recruitment and HR.

Okta provides cloud-based tools for identity verification and access management. Its clients include more than 15,000 organisations including DCC, Engie, ITV, Renault, Siemens, Plan International, Slack and Pret a Manger.

The new Dublin hub will bring its total number of global offices to 23. It will support the company’s operations across all of Europe, with a focus on the UK, France, Germany, Benelux, the Nordics, Spain and Italy.

The company said it is committed to hybrid and flexible working.

Jimmy Kehoe, vice-president of EMEA sales development and Ireland general manager, said he was “honoured to spearhead Okta’s first international hub office, and help build a world-class team in the heart of Dublin’s vibrant docklands”.

“As companies across Europe embrace and further develop their digital transformation strategies, we are excited to become a closer, trusted partner and help them be more successful and secure with identity,” he added.

Susan St Ledger, president of worldwide field operations for Okta, said the new office gives the company “an exciting opportunity” to serve its regional customers and “leverage Ireland’s diverse and unique talent pool” to enable its customers to “safely use any technology”.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan added that the company’s move here is a “welcome addition to Ireland’s technology ecosystem”.

