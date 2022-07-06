Northern Ireland’s Okto Technologies to recruit 80 staff for its new projects

The smart building tech company has won a number of contracts and will be recruiting for software developers, design engineers, project managers and solution architects.

Northern Irish company Okto Technologies plans to create 80 new jobs to help it fulfil its ambitious growth strategy.

Headquartered in Lisburn, Okto Technologies already employs 100 people across its operations in Northern Ireland, London and Dublin. The company, which specialises in smart building technology, is targeting 300pc growth over the next year.

Recently, Okto has won several contracts totalling more than £25m in value across the high-end residential and hospitality sectors. This is powering its expansion strategy.

The company is involved in the transformation of former London department store The Whiteley into a luxury residence complex. The Okto team will oversee the development and implementation of a full range of bespoke technologies including building management systems, IT, AV, lighting, heating and security tools.

According to Philip Dowds, owner and managing director of Okto, projects such as this represent a great opportunity for up-and-coming IT specialists, engineers, project managers and recent graduates to develop their skills and accelerate their careers.

Okto will be recruiting for positions including software developers, design engineers, project managers, quantity surveyors and solution architects.

“We’ve earned a reputation for excellence because of our drive to go beyond accepted boundaries. On top of that, our team and our technologies are trusted by some of the world’s top property developers who regard us as industry pioneers,” said Dowds.

“This equates to fast-track career opportunities for those who want to drive change and take the development of smart building and wellness technologies to the next level.”

Okto is celebrating its 30th year in business this year. Dowds said that the post-Covid landscape would continue to benefit his company as others adopt smart tech.

“Never before has the need for smart building technologies been so prevalent. As a future-focused organisation, this creates unparalleled opportunities for those who want to drive change and develop buildings which offer the optimum in terms of health, wellbeing, comfort, and peace of mind.”

Last March, the company said it would add 20 new recruits to its Dublin team to expand its air filtration services offering.

