Canadian tech firm Optiva to create more jobs at new Belfast base

The company plans to grow its Belfast headcount to 40, with roles in software engineering and tech development.

Canadian telecoms tech provider Optiva is growing its team in Northern Ireland.

The company established a centre of excellence in Belfast last year and has taken on 21 recruits so far. It now plans to grow its headcount to 40, hiring for roles in software engineering and technology development.

Ontario-headquartered Optiva focuses on cloud-native revenue management software for communications service providers. Its customers include Vodafone, Telus, BT and Digicel.

Optiva’s Belfast site lead said its growing presence in the region is “paramount” for helping the company achieve its goals.

“Since setting up here 18 months ago, we are delighted with the progress our Belfast team has made,” said Richard McLaughlin, who is also senior director for software engineering at Optiva.

“Whilst we examined other locations across Europe, Northern Ireland was a logical choice for our first centre of excellence, given its reputation as a thriving technology centre and concentration of global software companies, universities and talent.”

McLaughlin added that Optiva is now “growing at pace” in Belfast and actively hiring across a range of software engineering roles. Jobs currently being advertised include Java software engineer and QA engineer.

Invest NI has been working with Optiva since 2020, helping it find office space and offering support towards the creation of new jobs.

George McKinney, Invest NI’s director of technology and services, said the company’s new Belfast centre “fosters collaboration and innovation” to support the development and delivery of its cloud-native software globally.

“This new expansion underlines the company’s commitment to Northern Ireland, which will allow it to continue to benefit from our highly skilled talent pool,” McKinney added.

Optiva is not the only company tapping into Belfast’s tech talent, with recent jobs announcements from Catagen, BT, Smarttech247 and more.

