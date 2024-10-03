Galway-based Ordú creates jobs with €1.5m investment

The new roles will be in product development and are expected to be hired over the next 12 months.

Ordú, which provides online ordering systems for food, is planning to expand its offering and workforce following a €1.5m investment.

The funds are part of a partnership with global kiosk manufacturer Lazenby Group. The investment will facilitate the expansion of the Galway-based company’s service offering across various industries including fast food, hospitality, pubs and restaurants, retail and pharmacies.

The fresh funding will also see the creation of 10 new jobs in product development, which will be filled in the next 12 months. It will also support the roll-out of new technologies.

Founded in 2020, Ordú is an online ordering system tailored for large multi-chain food retailers and quick-service restaurants.

Lazenby Group on the other hand, was established in 1963 and provides kiosks to major brands such as Holiday Inn, Disney and Nestlé as well as public service bodies such as the UK’s NHS. The company also offers self-sanitising ‘safe touch’ technology in its kiosks.

Ordú CEO Andrew Dewdney said joining forces with Lazenby marks “a pivotal moment” for the Galway start-up’s growth trajectory.

“Our partnership will not only elevate Ordú’s service portfolio but also introduce innovative solutions like ‘safe-touch’ to our clientele, enhancing in-store customer experiences and upholding impeccable hygiene standards in the post-pandemic landscape,” he said.

“As we expand our team and merge our areas of expertise, we’re committed to enhancing our product and service capabilities, ensuring a seamless and safer digital journey for our valued customers.”

Lazenby’s commercial manager Steven McWilliam said Ordú’s customer base makes it an obvious partner for the kiosk maker in Ireland.

“This collaboration holds tremendous potential and strengthens Lazenby Group’s foothold in the [quick-service restaurant] hospitality sector,” he said. “We are delighted to partner with an ambitious company like Ordú to bring our products to market.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.