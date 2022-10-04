Outsource Group furthers expansion with 40 new IT jobs

The Northern Ireland company is creating more jobs in response to demand for IT services and a year of ‘record-breaking growth’.

IT services firm Outsource Group has announced 40 new jobs, which will primarily be based in Northern Ireland.

Jobs available are mainly in sales and technical positions and will bring the company’s headcount to more than 100.

Recruitment is already underway for positions such as technical support engineers and project engineers.

“There is no doubt recruiting in the IT sector remains challenging,” said Outsource Group CEO Terry Moore.

“However, our focus on staff development and wellbeing, the work flexibility we offer, our enhanced remuneration packages and the ability for staff to work with leading technologies in a multi-awarding winning company, all underpinned with a culture where our people really matter, have all helped us secure and retain some of the best talent in the marketplace.”

The jobs announcement expands on plans revealed earlier this year to increase headcount at the company following a merger with cybersecurity consultancy Ansec IA. Outsource Group and Ansec IA employed 70 people between them at the time of the merger.

The Outsource Group HQ is located 20 minutes from Belfast, while the company also has offices in Belfast city, Cookstown, Dublin and Edinburgh.

It expects to recruit from a large talent pool across Northern Ireland and further growth plans are also said to be in the works.

The expansion comes in response to market demand for IT services and follows the acquisition of some key clients.

“Our proven model has contributed to another year of record-breaking growth, securing some of NI’s most high-profile enterprise customers and a pipeline of new business that will see the Outsource Group continue to grow and break records,” said Moore.

IT entrepreneur Patrick McAliskey, who earlier this year was appointed chair of Outsource Group, said at the time: “I see Outsource Group as a company that is set to achieve really rapid growth, win big contracts and attract the best talent.”

