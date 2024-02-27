Belfast-based PAC Group to create 18 jobs, including engineering roles

The engineering company said today it will create the jobs over the next two years following significant investment, with roles available across marketing, project management and engineering.

PAC Group, an engineering firm based in Belfast, is creating 18 jobs after an investment of £1.3m.

The expansion comes as PAC won £2.8m in export contracts for its composite performer technology, including £700,000 with a Dutch automation company through its participation in the Invest NI Going Dutch early-stage exporter programme.

PAC provides specialist electrical and mechanical engineering services such as automation and the development of bespoke manufacturing and processing equipment. The sectors it services include aerospace, marine and water treatment.

The company recently delivered a £5m contract for NI Water to support innovative pilot projects to improve water quality. Plans are now underway to export the technology to the Republic of Ireland, mainland UK and the Middle East.

As part of the latest investment announced today (27 February), PAC will create 18 new jobs over the next two years, with roles available across marketing, project management and engineering.

Anne Beggs, director of trade and investment at Invest NI, said that supporting businesses across Northern Ireland to grow through exports is “key to driving our economic growth”.

“PAC Group is a great example of this in action and has grown from a business focused on selling in [Great Britain] and [Republic of Ireland] to now selling into the Netherlands,” she said.

“Our Going Dutch Programme paved the way by providing PAC Group with a comprehensive overview of the Dutch market, support with market research and identifying potential partners in the market which has led to this contract. This will also lead to a further investment in its business which we are delighted to be able to help support.”

Darren Leslie, business development director at PAC, said that Invest NI – the regional economic development agency – has been a “great source of advice and support” over the past five years.

“Most recently, we have availed of trade support to visit Seattle and Toulouse and its Going Dutch Programme was vital in cementing our relationship with new partners in the Netherlands,” he said.

“Over the next two years, we also plan to invest in our premises, equipment and vehicles. We hope this will act as a springboard for further success across Europe and even into the Middle East.”

