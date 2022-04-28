IT company Pangea to hire new staff based out of Donegal Gteic hub

Pangea CEO Marc Baumgartner told SiliconRepublic.com the company was hoping to leverage Donegal’s talent to hire data tech workers.

Geneva-headquartered IT services and consulting company Pangea is set to hire several new staff members to be based in Donegal’s Gteic@NaRosa digital hub.

Pangea helps other tech companies scale their technology all over the world. It has a global distributed workforce, with its Irish team based out of the digital hub in Dungloe, Co Donegal. It has offices in the UK, US and Europe and plans to move into Asia in the future.

The company is currently recruiting for a financial controller and HR staff. It is also looking to hire data tech staff over the next 18 months. Pangea CEO, Marc Baumgartner, said the company was in talks with its network in Donegal to scope out the county’s tech talent.

He told SiliconRepublic.com that Pangea has built its tech platform using people from the UK and Poland, and that the company is hoping to insource this into Donegal and leverage local tech talent there.

Pangea has been had a presence in Donegal for several months now. Baumgartner said: “We have offices in London, in Soho, for example, and our clients can’t tell if they’re working with our team in Soho or if they’re working with our team in Donegal – it’s equally as professional.”

Gteic@NaRosa opened its doors in the county on April 1. It is operated by Irish language organisation Údarás na Gaeltachta, which runs almost 30 similar digital hubs in rural areas nationwide.

The hubs offer broadband, conference rooms and hot-desking facilities to workers and businesses with remote and hybrid working teams all over the country.

“People are really friendly, talented, professional… Everything has been 10 out of 10,” Baumgartner said of his company’s experience thus far in the Gteic hubs.

