Paradyn Group to create 20 new jobs in Cork and Dublin

The new roles are expected to be in the areas of cybersecurity, network services and sales.

Irish cybersecurity company Paradyn Group has today (22 November) announced plans to create 20 new jobs in Cork and Dublin over the next two years. In this timeframe, the organisation also expects to grow its revenue from €9m to €13m, across both Paradyn and Vault 365.

Paradyn, which was founded in 2018 when Exigent Networks, Irish Telecom and Netforce merged, has offices in Cork and Dublin and offers cybersecurity consultancy, monitoring and support services.

The new roles, which are primarily in cybersecurity, network services and sales, will be spread out over two years, as Paradyn anticipates significant growth in cybersecurity support, backup and disaster recovery, and cyber framework consultancy. It expects to rapidly expand its customer base by 25pc, focusing on enterprise, local and central government.

“This growth is being driven by a lack of in-house cybersecurity resources among customers, an increasing focus on cybersecurity best practices and requirements around legislation such as the NIS2 Directive on cybersecurity,” Paradyn explained in a statement.

The CEO of Paradyn, Cillian McCarthy, said the company is well positioned to tackle complex cybersecurity risks.

“Across the board, we are seeing an increased demand from customers for specialist cybersecurity solutions and services, and the need for high quality technical talent remains at an all-time high. To meet evolving needs, we are expanding our team to enable our customers to grow and succeed, safe in the knowledge that their critical and sensitive data is protected.

“We are looking forward to growing our technology expertise and continuing to roll out new and enhanced services to both new and existing customers.”

Paradyn has seen rapid growth in recent years. In 2021, it announced that it had secured €2.8m in 14 IT security deals with local authorities over the previous 12 months.

