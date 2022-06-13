US data centre firm opens new ops centre in Cork with plans to grow team

Park Place Technologies has had a presence in Cork since 2018 and now plans to double its headcount.

International data centre and networking optimisation company Park Place Technologies has opened its new support and operations centre in Cork.

The 24,500 sq ft facility will help the company expand its Irish team and it plans to double its headcount by 2024. Its current headcount stands at 50 employees.

Park Place Technologies said recruitment efforts will focus on highly skilled engineering and technology positions. These jobs will include support centre representatives, advanced engineering technical support and buyer planners.

The new facility is located in Blarney Business Park, which is north of Cork city centre. It will provide a meeting space for prospects and channel partners as well as a base for workers and clients.

It will offer amenities for staff including electric vehicle charging points, a canteen and outdoor dining space. It has the capacity for 170 workers.

The building includes an advanced engineering lab designed for training and R&D capabilities. In 2023, a new emergency operations centre will also be opened onsite, offering Park Place Technologies’ advanced engineers a triage and communications area for clients facing critical and severe issues.

Since its establishment in Cork in 2018, Park Place has been growing an Irish team. The company is headquartered in Ohio in the US and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide.

According to its CEO, Chris Adams, Park Place’s latest investment in Cork represents its long-term commitment to the local region.

“Park Place does not want to be viewed as another US business setting up shop for itself. We do things differently when we invest in a community, and we want to prove ourselves as a part of the lives of the people of Co Cork.

“Park Place represents a modest investment for Ireland, but Ireland represents a major piece of our global investment in customer and employee experience,” Adams added.

“As Park Place gains more experience in nearly every region of the globe, it is clear to us that Ireland is a special strategic partner; and the people and business community of Co Cork are truly world class in their collaboration, tech skills and vision for the future.”

The company’s investment in Cork is being supported by IDA Ireland.

Park Place has also been giving back to the community. It previously partnered with CoderDojo, the non-profit that teaches children computer coding. It has also collaborated with Irish STEM non-profit I Wish, providing hundreds of refurbished laptops to young women and girls who have limited or no access to technology.

