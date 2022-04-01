Rebranded financial services firm seeks Irish tech talent for expansion plan

As Pepper Advantage plans to invest in a new cloud-based data analytics platform, it is hiring for tech roles in Ireland.

After rebranding from Pepper European Servicing, Pepper Advantage is expanding and has plans to hire for tech roles in IT, data and analytics in Ireland.

The company, which is part of consumer lending firm Pepper Group, has its Irish offices in Dublin and Shannon. It announced last week that it will be hiring 100 new staff in the country following its rebrand and the integration of its European and Asian business operations.

Pepper Advantage’s Irish business recently surpassed €20bn in assets under management. The company is now planning further growth driven by the development of a new cloud-based data analytics platform.

According to Orla McCarthy, head of HR at Pepper Ireland, the company is currently looking to expand with new tech roles. It is also hiring people for its risk and compliance and customer services divisions, and there will be positions in Dublin and Shannon as well as remote roles.

“We’re really interested in hearing from people who want to start a career in financial services or people who might be returning to the workforce,” McCarthy told SiliconRepublic.com, as well as “people who are really seasoned and experienced in financial services who want to work in a fast-paced environment.

“We invest a lot in training, so we see employees move quite a lot internally to different roles; we see that as very healthy and good for employees. A lot of employees work with us for a very long time, and move through different roles in the organisation,” McCarthy added.

Pepper Advantage has more than 500 employees in Ireland. It has had a presence here since 2012, when it started out with 130 staff, and McCarthy has been with the company since then.

The Shannon hub is where the main Irish operations are located, however McCarthy said that Pepper Advantage also supports a hybrid working model where possible. “There will be some roles that can only be done on site, and we will have hybrid roles as well,” she said, adding that the company has been a “pretty significant employer in the Shannon region”.

“We have been impressed by the amount of talent that is in the region,” she said, attributing the company’s growth so far to the “hard work and combined commitment” of its employees.

