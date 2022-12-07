Limerick tech company creates 20 jobs as it looks to tackle electrical waste

After receiving EU backing, Peregrine Technologies will be hiring in data science, AI, automation engineering and more.

Limerick-based Peregrine Technologies plans to create 20 new “high-level roles” over the next year.

It comes after the company was approved for a €17.7m investment under the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator.

Peregrine Technologies is aiming to use the fresh funding to scale its FPD Recycling business, which uses AI-powered tech to enable the recycling of flat panel displays.

It will be creating jobs in marketing, finance, data science, AI and automation engineering.

Paudy O’Brien, CEO of Peregrine Technologies, said its mission is to modernise the waste electrical and electronic equipment recycling industry with one goal in mind – “that every flat screen in the world is seen a valuable commodity rather than a hazardous waste.”

“Our technology is developed, proven in the market and ready to scale globally. New customer wins in the US and Europe as well as our recent EIC Accelerator funding are driving our growth,” he added.

“The new clean-tech high-level roles announced today will play a significant role as we scale internationally, update existing sites and develop additional technologies that drive the circular economy.”

Peregrine Technologies is one of three Irish companies backed by Enterprise Ireland that was recently approved for funding under the EIC Accelerator.

This EU programme provides grant funding of up to €2.5m to start-ups and SMEs with game-changing innovations. The grant is combined with an equity investment ranging from €500,000 to €15m in a blended finance offer.

The EIC Accelerator focuses on scientific or tech breakthroughs that need significant funding over a longer time frame before returns can be generated. More than half of its total funding is earmarked for innovations that support the European Green Deal as well as digital and health technologies.

