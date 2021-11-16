Pharma company prescribes 100 new jobs for its Cork manufacturing site

Hovione’s €148m global expansion means 100 new roles will be available for grabs at its Cork production and manufacturing site.

Pharmaceutical company Hovione has said it plans to create 100 new jobs over the next three years at its production and manufacturing facility in Cork.

The jobs announcement comes as part of the company’s planned €148m global expansion. The expansion will focus on the Cork facility as well as the company’s sites across Ireland, Portugal and the US.

Established in Portugal, Hovione employs 2,000 people across its locations in China, Ireland, the US and Portugal. It came to Ireland in 2009 when it acquired its current site in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. Since the site opened, its team has more than quadrupled. Last year, the company announced 48 new jobs for its Cork site. It currently has 200 people, working on its contract manufacturing offering in both drug substance and particle engineering.

The Cork site facilitates the production of highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients. It also supports the onboarding of drug substance manufacturing projects of all sizes.

The expansion of the facility will give Hovione the space and resources needed to work on bigger projects. The Cork site will receive a new commercial-size spray dryer in line with the demand for particle engineering services under the company’s expansion.

Hovione’s senior HR director, Mary Hennessy, said the company was looking for “skilled personnel” to join its “agile, dynamic and passionate team”.

Dr Paul Downing, general manager at Hovione in Cork, said that the site was “one of the strategic growth engines of the company”.

“With its unique location in a pharmaceutical hub, our Loughbeg site plays a significant and strategic role within the global network. Hovione in Cork has expanded rapidly over the past number of years. Since it was established in 2009, it has more than quadrupled in terms of team members. We currently employ over 200 team members and this latest expansion and growth announcement will lead to a further 100 jobs,” he concluded.

