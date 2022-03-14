Poly’s plans for Ireland: ‘Hiring, hiring, hiring’

The tech company, which is establishing a new EMEA HQ in Galway, is aiming to double its current headcount in Ireland by the end of the year.

Last year, communications software and hardware provider Poly announced plans for a new EMEA centre of excellence in Galway.

The new hub is the company’s first Irish office and is expected to create more than 200 jobs in the region.

Speaking to SiliconRepublic.com, Poly chief transformation officer Gloria Loredo said Galway quickly emerged as the best location to find the talent Poly was looking for.

“There are a lot of American companies [in Ireland] as well so there’s a certain level of comfort I feel in the culture here, working with American companies, so we’re excited to be here.”

Poly’s EMEA managing director, Paul Clark, said that about a third of the company’s $1.7bn turnover comes from EMEA and having a strong presence in the region was an important factor.

“Ireland stands tall in the market and Galway in particular with that talent pool of technology was really front and centre for us.”

When asked what the future plans are for Poly in Ireland, Loredo said, “hiring, hiring, hiring”. She added that there is a particular focus on software developers and technical expertise.

Other roles available will be in the areas of sales, people operations, technical writers, finance and support functions.

Loredo added that Poly has hired about 30 employees so far and expects to double that figure to 60 by the end of 2022. “We really do expect to continue hiring and expanding. It’s exciting.”

Clark said the company is looking for energetic people. “We want technologists, but we also want people who live in markets that are adopting modern working practices, so we understand our customers’ needs,” he said.

‘We never really judge people by the status of where they are on Teams’

– GLORIA LOREDO

“It’s a very innovative, can-do culture that we have at Poly, we’re solving real-world problems. In the last two years, we’ve seen a major shift in the way that people work, work-life balance has changed, people working from home, working in offices. The use of technology, the use of technology to enable collaboration, it’s just become front and centre of all of our lives.”

Loredo added that the company is also focused on a very flexible work culture. “We never really judge people by the status of where they are on Teams. We realise people need work-life balance and as long as the work is getting done, you’re going to have the freedom to figure out where you’re going to do that and how you’re going to do that,” she said.

“I would say we’re hybrid all the way. Of course, we’re coming off of being fully remote. But I think there’s a lot of desire to be in offices and to meet and to connect again. I think it’d be important as always for the team to come together and get that sense of team and build that culture and feeling of belonging. But most of the roles are hybrid.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.