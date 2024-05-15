Primeline Group to create 400 jobs at Meath distribution site

The new jobs will be across IT, operations, sales and transport and Primeline expects its new facility to secure new customers.

Irish logistics services provider Primeline Group has revealed plans to create 400 jobs following the opening of its €50m distribution hub in Meath.

The new development is located at the company’s headquarters in Ashbourne Business Park and is designed to boost Primeline’s footprint across Ireland and the UK and secure new customers.

It is understood that the roles will be across IT, operations and sales, including systems IT, general operatives, operations managers, supervisors and various types of drivers. Hiring is now underway and details of the jobs are expected to be on the company’s Careers page later today (15 May).

“We are always keen to engage with colleagues whose values are aligned to ours and who prioritise their dedication to teamwork, great communication and a can-do attitude so that, together, we deliver a world-class customer experience,” said Primeline chief people and culture officer Nikki Mullin.

Primeline is one of Ireland’s largest independent logistics providers and claims its 400 trucks bring 1.6m boxes to more than 7,500 retailers each week. The company has customers across various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, car manufacturers, and food and beverage companies.

The company already employs 1,100 staff across its operations and its total footprint includes 10 industrial units in Ireland and the UK.

“The development of this hub along with our investment in new technologies is a product of careful planning and strategy and is also a symbol of the vision we have for Primeline Group,” said CEO Tim Cummins. “I’m very much looking forward to working with our customers whose business will also benefit from engaging with our fantastic colleagues at our state-of-the-art facilities.”

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said Primeline’s success is rooted in its ability to “deliver on a first-class customer experience” while keeping an eye on the future, where “the growth opportunities lie”.

“A key goal for Enterprise Ireland is to support companies to make the transition to the low-carbon, resource-efficient economy of the future and we are delighted to work with Tim, Danny and the team to support them on advancing their sustainability plans for the company,” Clancy said.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.