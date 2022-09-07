US software company Procore to hire staff at new EMEA hub in Dublin

Procore is building its EMEA presence from its Dublin hub on Harmony Row. It is hiring sales, support and customer success staff in Ireland.

Procore, a California-headquartered company that provides construction management software, is set to open an EMEA hub in Dublin.

The company has offices all over the world and its new Irish hub will be used to further its growth in the EMEA region.

Procore said it will be hiring for potentially hundreds of positions with the opening of the Irish office. The roles it is currently recruiting for are mostly in sales, customer success and customer support.

The new Dublin base is located in the South Point building on Harmony Row. It occupies the third-floor penthouse and spans 15,000 sq ft.

Procore has appointed Ciaran Cushley to lead the new team in Dublin. He has more than 18 years of experience working in the sector, and has led teams in Europe and the US and worked for companies such as DocuSign.

“In this exciting time to join Procore, it is a privilege to lead the new hub which signifies our ambition for continued growth across EMEA,” Cushley said.

“Not only will the hub cement our presence in the region, but it will enable customers to continue to efficiently connect their people, systems and data on one platform – allowing them to fully reap the benefits of construction technology.”

Procore’s platform provides project management tools for construction professionals. It aims to take the hassle out of the admin side of the business and help teams manage their construction projects efficiently.

Brandon Oliveri-O’Connor, VP of EMEA at Procore, said that the company has been working for the past 20 years to “connect everyone in construction on a global platform”.

“Procore’s increasing presence across Europe, the Middle East and Africa speaks to our long-term goal to be the single platform which supports construction professionals across the world.”

More information on the positions available at Procore can be found on its website.

