Newly minted unicorn Productboard to triple its Dublin workforce

18 minutes ago

Czech unicorn and product management software company Productboard only opened its Dublin office last year. It employs 400 staff globally.

Prague-founded start-up Productboard has said it plans to triple the current staff headcount at its Dublin office to 75.

The product management software company currently has 25 Ireland-based employees. It announced its arrival in Ireland last April, revealing that it was planning to open a new office in the capital.

The Productboard’s latest hiring drive comes on the back of its announcement that it has officially become a unicorn, having secured funding of $125m in a Series D round led by Dragoneer Investment Group and Tiger Global. The funding caused Productboard’s valuation to climb to $1.725bn.

Existing backers Bessemer Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Index Ventures and Credo Ventures also participated in the funding round.

The investment will be used to scale the company’s hiring efforts, as well as its product offerings as it continues to grow its enterprise customer base. The Czech start-up works with more than 5,400 companies of varying sizes to help their teams integrate and collaborate more efficiently. Its partners include Microsoft, Salesforce and fellow unicorn UiPath.

Romanian robotic process automation company UiPath built out its end-to-end automation platform using Productboard. The company’s CPO, Param Kahlon, said Productboard’s platform has enhanced UiPath’s ability to launch products while gathering “the right feedback from our customers.”

Productboard’s CEO and founder, Hubert Palan said: “Every company is becoming a digital company but not every company excels at building extraordinary digital products.”

Palan said the company believed in “heightened competition, a new hybrid working model and higher consumer expectations,” adding that “incorporating customer feedback into every stage of product strategy and execution is ultimately the common denominator shared by the best products”.

Palan founded Productboard in 2014 with Daniel Hejl. As well as Dublin, it has offices in San Francisco, Prague, Vancouver and London as well as remote teams across Europe. It has more than 400 employees in total spread around the world.

Blathnaid O’Dea
By Blathnaid O’Dea

Blathnaid O’Dea joined Silicon Republic in 2021 as Careers reporter, coming from a background in the Humanities. She likes people, pranking, pictures of puffins – and apparently alliteration.

Hubert Palan and Dan Hejl, Productboard founders. Image: Productboard
