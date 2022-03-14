US tech company PublicRelay to create 10 new jobs in Cavan

PublicRelay is hiring new staff as it expands its current office space in Cavan Digital Hub.

US communications tech and analytics company PublicRelay has said it plans to create 10 new jobs in Ireland over the coming months.

The expansion comes as the company takes on additional office space in Cavan Digital Hub, where part of its Irish operation is based. It also has an office in Dublin.

As the company’s Irish-based employees return to the office as part of a hybrid strategy, it is looking to expand its team with roles such as a media analyst and an associate analyst.

PublicRelay provides media monitoring tech and analytics for brands.

The Virginia-headquartered company opened its second Irish office in 2019 in Cavan with two staff. Since then, numbers have grown to 17 and will reach 27 over the next few months with the latest recruitment drive.

“We are excited to be scaling up in Cavan with the continued support of IDA Ireland, Cavan County Council and the team at Cavan Digital Hub,” said PublicRelay’s director of Irish operations, Karl Finn.

“Cavan is a great location and the facilities at the hub and the support of the hub’s management have enabled us to focus on growing our team here. We have been fortunate to attract some great talent and they have been instrumental to our success in the region. I’m very confident that our current recruitment campaign will be just as successful,” he added.

Leanne Connell, the manager at Cavan Digital Hub, said that PublicRelay’s expansion showed its “commitment to Cavan and Ireland”. The company has now secured the entire top floor at Cavan Digital Hub

IDA Ireland’s business and relationship manager for the north-east, James Boyle, said: “This further investment by PublicRelay is in line with IDA Ireland’s strategy of securing investments in regional locations and on working with companies to expand their operations and develop second sites in regional locations across Ireland.”

