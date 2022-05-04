40 hybrid jobs for Waterford as media analytics firm expands in Ireland

US-headquartered PublicRelay is opening a third office in Ireland, targeting talent from the south-east’s new technological university.

PublicRelay will establish a new media analytics centre in Waterford city, creating about 40 new jobs over the next two years.

The Waterford operation will be PublicRelay’s third site in Ireland after opening its EU headquarters in Dublin in 2018, followed by a Cavan office in 2019.

PublicRelay provides media monitoring and analytics services across clients’ coverage in print, online, broadcast and social media.

The company is hiring associate analysts for its new south-east media analytics centre.

Associate analysts at PublicRelay help with the creation of regular media intelligence reports using the company’s proprietary technology. This approach of combining human analysts and AI-led sentiment analysis is one of PublicRelay’s key selling points and the company says it ensures greater accuracy and efficiency for its clients.

PublicRelay also has a number of open roles at its EU headquarters in Dublin. More information on openings is available via the company website.

The south-east hub will operate on a hybrid basis out of the Boxworks 2 co-working space in Waterford city. New recruits are expected to start remotely.

“Our experience in Ireland has been outstanding since we opened our first office here in 2018,” said PublicRelay president and CEO Eric Koefoot.

“We’ve been able to access a hardworking, highly educated and friendly workforce, and our Irish team has been a big factor in our company success over the past four years.”

Karl Finn, director of Irish operations at the company, said the Waterford site was selected because of “the proximity of the university combined with a great facility in such a vibrant area of the city”.

The newly established South East Technological University brings together the Institute of Technology Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology, with campuses across the south-east in Wicklow, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford.

PublicRelay’s growth in Ireland is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

“It’s a real sign of the company’s confidence in Ireland and the wealth of talent we have here,” said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, TD, of the establishment of its third Irish office.

Founded in 2008, PublicRelay is headquartered in the US.

