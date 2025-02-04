Ireland’s Qualcom plans to grow its team by 20pc

The new roles will be across the company’s information security, professional services and support desk teams.

Qualcom expects to grow its revenue from €13.5m to €18m by the end of 2027, resulting in an expansion of its workforce.

The ICT and managed services provider said this revenue increase represents approximately a 10pc year-on-year growth for the business over the next three years.

Qualcom, which currently has a team of 70 across its Dublin and Belfast offices, also plans to grow its employee number by 20pc within that timeframe.

The new roles will be focused across its information security, professional services and support desk teams.

The Irish company said it expects to see the biggest growth in cybersecurity services, managed IT services, compliance and 24/7 IT support.

Ken Ryan, managing director of Qualcom, said we live and work in an increasingly connected world, increasing the demand for managed IT and cybersecurity services.

“To meet these evolving needs, we are scaling our operations. As well as expanding the team and adding to our portfolio, we are keeping an eye out for possible acquisitions,” he said.

“This ambitious growth plan will further strengthen the support we provide – enabling us to deliver ultra-secure services that give customers peace of mind and drive innovation, not just today but for the future.”

The increased demand in cybersecurity services is also being driven by the changing cyber landscape, advancements in AI, and expanding attack surfaces.

In an interview with SiliconRepublic.com last year, Ryan said AI will “revolutionise every aspect of the way people and organisations do business”.

Qualcom was established in Dublin in 1995 and designs and implements complex IT infrastructure for organisations including Zurich, Dublin City Council and the Higher Education Authority.

The company provides services for more than 500 clients across Ireland, the UK and the Channel Islands and opened its Belfast office in 2013.

Last year, the company announced plans to create 33 new jobs in Ireland after seeing a 10pc annual rise in revenue in 2023.

