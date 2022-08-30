IT company Rahi to create 25 new jobs with Dublin expansion

Rahi will be hiring project managers and data centre operators at its new Dublin facility, which will support its data centre business.

IT systems integrator Rahi is creating 25 new jobs in Dublin as part of plans to invest further in Ireland.

Rahi’s European sales headquarters have been located in Limerick since 2015. The US-headquartered company has now selected Ballycoolin in Dublin as the site for its new integration and warehousing facility. This will support Rahi’s growing Irish and European data centre business.

The company will begin to recruit new staff immediately for its racking and integration services division at the Ballycoolin site. Roles will include project managers, data centre logistics personnel and data centre operators.

Ballycoolin is Rahi’s fifth global and second European integration facility.

Founded in 2012, the company today employs more than 1,200 people worldwide. Around 100 of those employees are based in Ireland and Europe.

According to Marcus Doran, VP and general manager of Rahi Europe, the company recognises the importance of Ireland as a technological hub for Europe and the world. Doran is based at the company’s Limerick office.

“As a team, we have grown massively in recent years with the expansion of our Limerick office. We are committed to accelerate growth across both Ireland and EMEA and I am pleased to announce new job opportunities in the Irish region,” he added.

“Rahi is a global leader and our Irish team will play a pivotal role in creating industry-leading technological solutions for our customers.”

As well as Ireland, Rahi has offices in the US, Canada, India, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the UK, South Africa, Australia, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

Last year, Rahi teamed up with non-profit Infrastructure Masons to launch a scholarship programme to help plug the skills gap in Ireland’s data centre industry.

For more information on the jobs available at Rahi, see the company’s website.

