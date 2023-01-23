Two men standing at a slight distance from each other outside the Rapid Power Generation manufacturing facility in Armagh.
George McKinney, director of scaling, Invest NI and Brendan Taaffe, director, Rapid Power Generation. Image: Invest NI

Armagh-based electrical engineering business to create 15 new jobs

Rapid Power Generation currently only has two employees. Its hiring drive, supported by Invest NI, will take it up to 17 staff.

Northern Ireland electrical engineering company Rapid Power Generation is expanding its team as part of an effort to reach new markets.

Rapid Power Generation is based in Tandragee, Co Armagh. It was founded in 2019 and is a part of fellow Tandragee-based materials handling company Rapid International.

The business’ hiring plans include engineering, sales, design, sales and marketing teams. In total, it will create 15 new jobs. Currently, it only has a two-person team.

Rapid Power Generation designs and manufactures diesel and natural gas powered generators. It serves a variety of markets including agriculture, construction, healthcare and domestic.

The company’s director Barry Taaffe said the team’s mission is to “become the de-facto standard in power generation across the UK, Europe and internationally”.

“Since setting up in 2019, we have spent the last number of years building relationships and organising a production process which can be scaled up to meet demand,” he said.

Taaffe said the recruitment of 15 new staff would enable the company to expand its sales globally and enter new export markets.

Rapid Power Generation’s expansion is being supported by Invest NI. According to the organisation’s director of scaling George McKinney, Invest NI has been working with the company for “the last number of years”.

“Rapid Power Generation has a strong leadership team with many years of experience in the generator market, which is a solid platform to grow its business,” he said.

“With global interest in its products, now is the right time for it to grow its team to support sales in export markets including France, Italy, the US and Canada.”

McKinney said that the company’s growth from two to 17 employees “will have a valuable impact regionally”.

Invest NI has offered Rapid Power Generation advice and guidance on growing its business as well as financial assistance to grow its team.

Lufthansa Technik to hire 25 aircraft mechanics at new Shannon facility

