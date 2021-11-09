Rebranded media company behind Dublin Tech Summit to create 20 jobs

Catalyst Media Group is the new brand name for the company that runs events such as the Dublin Tech Summit, the Diversity in Tech Awards and others.

The company behind the tech conference event Dublin Tech Summit has revealed plans to create 20 new jobs as part of its rebranding.

The roles will be created across content development, media, and event management.

Catalyst Media Group is the new name for a subset of companies and events, including the Business & Finance Media Group, the London Tech Summit, The Business Show, Ireland INC and the Diversity in Tech Awards. The company has more than 50 years’ experience in the digital media field.

To aid its rebranding and expansion into the UK, the group launched new offerings across digital content production, sustainability and financial services.

According to Catalyst’s managing director, Tracey Carney, “The jobs that will be created will focus on data and analytics, virtual event production and tech development. The company is looking to create its own technology tools as part of its expansion.”

Catalyst’s virtual events offering has attracted more than 26,000 attendees altogether. The upcoming Dublin Tech Summit 2022 is expected to welcome more than 10,000 attendees and more than 200 speakers from around the world to network.

Carney commented: “The launch of the Catalyst Media Group brand marks a new chapter in our journey and the continued growth of our expanding diverse team. Creativity and innovation are at the core of Catalyst as we evolve and thrive through the new world of hybrid and digital content.”

Most recently, Catalyst held the Diversity in Tech Awards 2021 in October. Sri-Lankan-born Irish computer scientist Sheree Atcheson won the Grace Hopper Award at the fourth annual awards ceremony, which is co-organised by AWS.

The awards seek to promote diversity across the technology sector, encouraging women and minorities to choose STEM careers.

