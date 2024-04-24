Revolut to increase global headcount by 40pc this year

The London-based neobank that got a recent valuation bump says it has more than 75 openings in Ireland, with roles based in sales, customer support and financial crime.

Revolut expects to increase its global employee headcount by 40pc this year by creating new jobs in key markets that will help it compete with legacy banks.

The UK digital bank immensely popular in Ireland started the year with around 8,000 employees globally, which the company claims has increased to more than 10,000 as of currently. In an announcement today (24 April), Revolut said it expects to have around 11,500 on board by the end of 2024.

Founded in 2015 by Nik Storonsky and Vlad Yatsenko, Revolut is a London-headquartered fintech that has been disrupting the digital banking and payments space in Europe. It has seen particular success in the Republic of Ireland, where it has 2.7m customers – more than half the population.

“With every new Revoluter we hire, we’re thinking about how they’ll help us drive even more positive impact for our customers. 10,000 employees is an exciting milestone but we’re not stopping there,” said Maurice Murphy, general manager of Revolut’s Ireland branch.

“We’re continuing to recruit the best talent across the industry and are excited to be expanding across a range of specialties as we continue to build Revolut worldwide.”

The company says it currently has more than 75 jobs open in Ireland. It plans to expand its sales, customer support and financial crime teams with the new global roles.

Earlier this month, an investment trust managed by Schroders indicated that Revolut has a valuation that is up to 45pc higher than a year ago. The revaluation of its stake equates to an overall valuation jump from $17.7bn a year ago to around $25.7bn now.

In February of 2023, the fintech launched a credit card offering for its Irish users, a month later it introduced a car insurance service.

By April of last year, Revolut had introduced joint accounts and group chat functions for users in Europe, as well as completing the process of transferring its Irish customers onto Irish IBANs as part of its strategy to encourage more people to use the app as their primary bank.

Most recently, Revolut announced a significant expansion to its global team in September with new jobs on offer, including two Ireland-based roles focused on developing the company’s new mortgage offerings: a mortgage credit manager and a mortgage product manager.

