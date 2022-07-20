Riot Games to create 120 new jobs at e-sports broadcast centre in Dublin

‘Dublin is now at the forefront of a new frontier and the team will be part of an exciting new chapter in live broadcasting,’ said Allyson Gormley of Riot Games.

US video game developer Riot Games plans to create 120 highly skilled jobs at its new remote broadcast centre in Dublin.

Riot Games is best known as the developer of League of Legends, one of the most-played PC games in the world. It has had a presence in Ireland since 2010, when it opened its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, and already employs 165 people in the country.

The company announced plans last October to make Dublin a base for one of its three planned remote broadcasting centres for e-sports. It has dubbed the plan Project Stryker.

Located at the former Wright Venue in Swords, Co Dublin, the new site will act as a central broadcasting hub for regional and global live e-sports events across Riot’s titles.

Broadcast feeds from competitions around the world can be sent to the Dublin centre, where content is produced, broadcast and distributed in different languages.

Riot Games has invested €18.5m into the project to increase capacity for its e-sports content and events. Powered by AWS, it aims to deliver a best-in-class viewing experience to 145m gamers around the world.

“Dublin is now at the forefront of a new frontier and the team will be part of an exciting new chapter in live broadcasting,” said Allyson Gormley, general manager of Project Stryker.

“Dublin is an ideal location to support this growth, with an exceptional talent pool, ease of doing business and key strategic position making it the perfect hub for the first of the Riot Games trio of [remote broadcast centres],” she added.

The remote broadcast model reflects the “always-on” lifestyle of modern gaming fans, Gormley explained.

The Dublin centre will broadcast content 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is equipped with six control rooms and content is edited in real time.

“The skills required as part of the e-sports industry are many and the creation of 120-plus roles in Dublin, adding to our existing workforce, reflects the commitment of Riot Games and Project Stryker to Ireland.”

For more information on the roles available at Riot Games, see its website.

