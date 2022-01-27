Dublin travel platform Roomex to hire 70 staff this year after record growth

Roomex is looking for hybrid and remote workers worldwide as it plans an ambitious expansion into the US.

Dublin-based business travel platform Roomex plans to double its headcount of 70 staff this year after experiencing record growth in 2021.

The roles will be in product management, finance, marketing, software engineering and systems administration, along with remote sales roles in the US.

Roomex is a travel platform designed for mobile workforces who carry out project-based travel. It helps customers book, manage, pay and analyse all travel accommodation and expenses. The company said its platform is ideal for companies that carry out project-based work that cannot be done from behind a desk.

While most of the current roles are based in Dublin, the company is looking for both hybrid and fully remote workers worldwide.

The platform has a strong foothold in Ireland and the UK, with a successful launch into the German market in 2019. Roomex now plans to expand into the US, after getting its first business in the region last December.

“Despite the disruption to the travel sector since the arrival of COVID-19, we’ve grown our 2021 revenue well above pre-pandemic levels,” Roomex CEO Garry Moroney said. “Between seeing great traction in Germany and entering the US market, it’s an exciting time at Roomex. Attracting the right people to help us scale our business is key for our continued success.”

As part of its ambitious growth plans, Roomex recently announced strategic partnerships with digital rail platform Trainline and global handler of business travel payments Airplus International. In the US, Roomex is partnering with the Global Business Travel Association to share expertise and conduct research on workforce travel issues.

Founded in Dublin in 2004, Roomex also has offices in Boston, London, and Munich. The company raised €8m in Series A funding in 2018 to help fuel its product development and market expansion.

In 2020, The company launched RoomexPay to help customers gain better visibility of their spending and launched the Roomex mobile app three months later.

Some of Roomex’s biggest customers include Musgrave, Dairygold, Dornan Engineering, and Mitsubishi.

