Automation specialist RoviSys opens Dublin office, plans to hire 30

The company intends to hire up to 30 skilled employees in Ireland by the end of 2025, as part of its EU expansion plans.

Automation and information solutions provider RoviSys has today (21 May) announced plans to bolster its presence in Ireland, with a targeted growth projection of 200pc over the next 18 months.

The announcement was made at the official opening of RoviSys’ new office in Dublin. Strategically located in the “heart of Europe”, the expansion is part of the company’s overall plans for growth in the EU market.

RoviSys currently employs 65 people across Europe, seven of those are engineers based in Ireland, and has plans to add 30 new roles in Dublin by 2025.

As part of its expansion plans, RoviSys said it will focus on building strong, long-lasting partnerships in the local business community. The Ohio-headquartered company provides tailored process automation solutions for various industries, including data centres, pharma and biotech.

“Our expansion into Dublin represents an exciting chapter for RoviSys as we deepen our commitment to serving clients throughout Europe,” said president of RoviSys Europe Matthew Wise. He noted Ireland’s vibrant technological landscape and strategic positioning in the EU, saying that the company’s presence in Ireland, together with its office in the Netherlands, will “enable us to better serve our clients, drive innovation and expand our reach across diverse industries”.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD, welcomed the opening of the RoviSys office in Dublin. “RoviSys’ innovative solutions to automation will complement Ireland’s thriving technology sector immensely,” he said. “They will have an abundance of talented engineering professionals here to fulfil positions as they grow.”

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland described RoviSys’ move as a vote of confidence in “the skilled engineering workforce that companies can find in Ireland”.

