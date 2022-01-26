Kerry health-tech Salaso to hire 20 staff following funding boost

Salaso is hiring for a number of tech roles to help the company grow internationally with a particular focus on the US market.

Kerry-based health-technology company Salaso plans to create 20 new jobs after securing fresh funding.

The roles will be in software development, data analytics, research and development, as well as digital marketing and sales.

Salaso has created a digital therapeutics platform enabling clinics, hospitals and health systems to build a digital channel for their services.

The platform focuses on physical rehabilitation and wellness, with an online exercise library supporting rehabilitation and therapy across a wide range of clinical areas. It delivers data on patient activity and progress, as well as key insights to enable digital transformation in healthcare delivery.

In 2019, the company also launched MyHealthyBody with Northwell Health to focus on health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Salaso, which was founded in 2011, has an experienced core clinical team comprised of people with expertise in fields from exercise, sports medicine and physiology to cardiac rehab and orthopaedic surgery.

The company is now expanding its team after securing investment from the Davy EIIS Fund. This fund is managed by BES Management DAC, a joint venture between BDO and Davy.

CEO and founder of Salaso, Aoife Ní Mhuirí, said the fresh investment will help the company with international growth.

“This is a very exciting time for Salaso, as we grow our client base and continue to evolve and develop our cutting-edge digital therapeutics platform,” she said.

“Our team is highly skilled both in technology and delivering innovative evidence-based clinical solutions. This investment will enable Salaso to continue to expand the team and to grow internationally with a particular focus on the US market.”

Sinead Heaney, partner at BDO, added that Salaso is “ideally placed” to tap into the growing market trends of digital adoption in healthcare and the increasing focus on employee wellness.

The company is based in Tralee, Co Kerry, and also has a US sales office.

