Scottish engineering firm plans Irish expansion and new roles

Will Rudd Davidson’s Irish expansion will see the engineering firm create eight new jobs, with bases in Dublin, Limerick and Leitrim.

Scottish engineering consultancy firm Will Rudd Davidson has announced plans to expand into Ireland.

The company will open an office in Dublin, as well as two satellite offices in Leitrim and Limerick. It already employs more than 80 staff in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Its move to Ireland will see it hire for eight new roles over the next year, including two graduate engineers. The team will provide civil, structural and conservation engineering and project management services across a range of sectors.

Will Rudd Davidson’s Irish expansion comes at a time when investment in construction projects is high. The company said that it has already secured engineering contracts in the data centre, residential and leisure sectors throughout the country.

It’s also not the only engineering company expanding. In July, Kirby Group Engineering announced that it would be upgrading its Limerick facility and taking on 500 new staff in a bid to meet construction demand for data centres and other projects.

Last month, Dublin electrical engineering firm CJK acquired fellow Dublin business McGrattan & Kenny and said it would create 100 new jobs over the next three years at a new engineering and mechanical services group.

According to Will Rudd Davidson’s managing director, MJ O’Shaughnessy, the team already has projects lined up in its Irish business.

“With projects already underway in Ireland and a healthy pipeline of work, it made sense to expand operations and commit fully to serving the market in Ireland. Being a Kilcornan man from Co Limerick, I am so proud of my Irish heritage and it has always been an aspiration that Will Rudd Davidson would put down some roots here,” he said.

“The expansion of Will Rudd Davidson is testament to the incredible work the whole team delivers and this is driving us forward to realise new opportunities. Already we’re experiencing a very positive year, securing a wide range of projects across the UK and Ireland in a variety of sectors including the growing energy sector.”