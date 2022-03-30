US SaaS start-up Shippo to hire 120 people at new R&D centre in Dublin

Stripe CEO Patrick Collison is one of Shippo’s investors. The software company is valued at $1bn and aims to continue its international expansion from Dublin.

US headquartered software company Shippo plans to create 120 new jobs in Dublin with the opening of a new European R&D centre in the Irish capital.

The company’s platform enables e-commerce businesses to connect to multiple shipping carriers globally. Businesses can also use the platform to automate internal documents, track shipments, get shipping rates, print labels and facilitate returns.

Shippo’s Dublin office will initially facilitate engineering, product and design teams. Its move into Dublin is part of its international expansion plan. The company was founded in 2013 and recently became a unicorn achieving a valuation of $1bn.

“With our European team working with our US engineering teams in building a world-class shipping service, as well as spearheading new initiatives for the European market, including platform API optimisations, carrier integrations, and building a brand new mobile app, this new location will enable us to deliver more tailored programs to our customers and partners across Europe,” said Shippo president and co-founder Simon Kreuz.

Shippo has hired tech veteran Ashutosh Saxena as site lead and head of engineering for Europe. He will oversee day-to-day operations in Dublin. He will also lead Shippo’s expansion throughout Europe as well as building out and managing the engineering team.

Saxena said it was a “wonderful career opportunity to join the company at this stage.”

“As a home to some of the best engineering talent in the world, Ireland felt like a natural next step for Shippo as we continue our international expansion, and I’m excited to help lead this effort locally,” he added.

The Cornell and Stanford University alum has worked with Microsoft as well as building numerous start-ups. He was engineering lead and director of Ireland operations at US travel tech company Deem, which was hiring in Dublin last April.

Shippo’s investors include Union Square Ventures, Uncork Capital, VersionOne Ventures and FundersClub.

Stripe co-founder Patrick Collison is also a backer. “That Shippo has chosen my home country – and location of Stripe’s second headquarters – as the basecamp for its European presence makes the company’s continued expansion all the more exciting,” he said.

For more information on specific job roles, visit Shippo’s careers webpage.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.