SL Controls to create 100 highly skilled jobs in Ireland

The company plans to create these jobs by 2025 and said many of these roles will be ‘location independent’.

Software integration firm SL Controls will create 100 new jobs in Ireland as part of its expansion plans across Europe and the US.

The company said it increased its turnover by 43pc in the last two years. This is projected to increase by another 68pc over the next three years with the aim to reach €21m turnover for 2025.

Founded in 2002, SL Controls has offices in Sligo, Kildare, Limerick and Galway as well as in Florida in the US.

The new jobs are in the engineering field and include project management and technical roles.

Technical positions available include software developers, senior automation engineers, technical writers, validation and compliance engineers and senior software engineers.

Many of the roles are ‘location independent’ and will be a mix of remote and hybrid where workers can combine working from home with working from one of the company’s offices.

The company has been building its workforce steadily over the past decade. In 2021, it created 50 new highly skilled roles.

The new jobs will bring the workforce to a total of 220.

SL Controls provides equipment system integration tools and works with multinational companies such as Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, SteriPack and AbbVie to optimise manufacturing processes. It was acquired by Danish IT services supplier NNIT in July 2021.

CEO and co-founder Keith Moran said joining forces with NNIT has enhanced SL Controls’ service offering.

“This has led to an increase in both clients and the level of work across Ireland, the US and Europe. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the SL Controls team who have enabled this strong growth and we look forward to welcoming new team members over the coming months,” he said.

“We are delighted to be able to announce a further 100 jobs for Ireland today as well as setting out our strong strategic growth plans.”

