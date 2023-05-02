Global tech consulting firm Slalom to create 50 new jobs in Ireland

The tech team at Slalom will be led by David Gregg, formerly of Accenture and Vodafone Ireland. He will build a team of product engineers.

US-headquartered global business and technology consulting company Slalom is expanding into Ireland. It is opening a new office in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green.

To support its Irish expansion, Slalom is creating 50 new jobs here, with the new recruits added within the company’s first year here.

Slalom’s Irish team will provide support to customers in Ireland and throughout the rest of Europe to incorporate emerging tech into their businesses.

The team will also be involved in the launch of a new product by the company, called Slalom Build. The tool is aimed at builders of digital products.

The tech team will be led by new exec hire David Gregg, who previously worked with Accenture and Vodafone Ireland.

In his role as managing director, Gregg will lead the tech implementation of Slalom Build. He will recruit a team of product focused engineers based in Dublin.

Worldwide, Slalom employs around 13,000 people in eight countries. It counts Salesforce, AWS, Tableau, Google Cloud and Microsoft among its partners.

Its Irish expansion is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, welcomed the company’s decision to expand here and hire staff.

“This investment will create 50 jobs initially, with plans to significantly increase this figure over the next few years,” he added.

IDA Ireland’s CEO Michael Lohan described the arrival of Slalom in Dublin as a “welcome addition to Ireland’s technology sector”.

Jane Dawson-Howe, country leader of Slalom Ireland said that the company’s presence in Dublin would allow it to “reach more businesses who want to achieve better outcomes.”

Recently, Slalom’s CTO Michelle Grover spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about quantum computing and how it will impact society.

More information about working at Slalom is available on its website.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.