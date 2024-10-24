Slick+ creates 12 new jobs amid €500,000 investment

The group reached the milestone through a partnership with Enterprise Ireland and its high potential start-up programme.

Irish software start-up Slick+ has today (24 October) announced a significant funding milestone of €500,000, having secured €150,000 from the Enterprise Ireland high potential start-up programme. The recent investment was match funded by Growing Capital VC and comes with an additional €200,000 to be unlocked based on performance.

Slick+, a knowledge sharing platform and communication hub, enables companies to efficiently onboard new hires and to manage and disseminate internal information in today’s hybrid work environment. It is co-located in Sligo and Galway and intends to use the recent investment to scale and grow the company. 12 new jobs will be created over the next year, primarily in product development, marketing, partnerships and customer success roles.

Linda Hegarty, CXO and co-founder of Slick+, said, “this investment from Enterprise Ireland is a testament to the potential of our innovative solution to knowledge sharing and to the dozens of organisations we support and partner with.

“In today’s hybrid work environment, ensuring that organisational knowledge is accessible and engaging is more crucial than ever, particularly for onboarding and retaining new hires and mentoring virtual teams. With this funding, we’re poised to expand our team and accelerate our product development, bringing our solution to more businesses across Ireland, the UK and beyond.”

The announcement was also welcomed by the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD, who said, “innovation is crucial for Irish start-ups to grow and scale both here and on an international level.

“The success of Slick+ centres on their ability to listen to the needs of the market and provide an innovative product offering which will help companies share organisation-specific knowledge in this new era of hybrid working.”

“High Potential Start-up companies like Slick+ are vital components of a robust economy and the investment secured is a testament to the dedication of the Slick+ team.”

Enterprise Ireland was recently named the most active domestic venture capital investor in Europe, according to a report by investment platform PitchBook, with 42pc more deals than the second-placed investor.

