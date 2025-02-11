Squarespace to create 120 jobs in Irish expansion

The website provider will start hiring for the new roles immediately, with a focus on engineering and product jobs.

Squarespace, the platform that provides website building tools, is set to expand its presence in Ireland, creating 120 new jobs over the next two years.

The expansion will bring its Ireland-based workforce to more than 400 employees and hiring is set to begin immediately with a focus on engineering and product roles.

Squarespace, which is headquartered in New York, opened in Ireland in 2013 with an office located just off George’s Street in Dublin.

The company provides a suite of digital products, from websites and domains to e-commerce and marketing tools, allowing users in more than 200 countries to build online brands.

The latest expansion is supported by the Irish Government and IDA Ireland. The company said the new roles are part of its continued investment in product innovation and global expansion.

Colm MacCarvill, site lead for Squarespace Ireland, said the country remains “a key strategic hub” for the company with a high calibre of international talent and a thriving tech ecosystem.

“This investment is a strong endorsement of Ireland as a leading destination for global business and innovation,” he said. “We look forward to growing our team and deepening our presence here.”

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke, TD, said Squarespace’s decision to expand its operations in Ireland showcases the country as “a stable and attractive location for international business”.

“I am pleased to see a brand like Squarespace recognising the benefits of locating in Ireland and I wish Squarespace ongoing success in the future.”

Last year, the company was acquired by Permira in an all-cash deal that valued Squarespace at approximately $7.2bn.

The news follows another US company, Klaviyo, opening its own Dublin-based office just last week. The move will see at least 100 new jobs created in the process.

