Sports-tech Stats Perform to create 100 jobs in rugby heartland Limerick

Stats Perform has had a presence in Limerick since 2018 and has now established a new rugby centre of excellence.

Sports analytics company Stats Perform plans to create 20 full-time roles and 80 part-time roles at its EMEA base in Limerick this year.

The full-time positions will be across business intelligence, learning and development, quality control, customer experience and operations management. The part-time roles are in rugby and soccer data operations.

It comes as the company announced the establishment of a new global rugby centre of excellence in Limerick city.

Stats Perform, which was known as STATS before a merger with Perform in 2019, chose Limerick as its EMEA base in 2017 and opened an office in the city in 2018.

The company has already created more than 100 new full-time and part-time roles in the county over the past year. These jobs have been in the areas of rugby union, rugby league and soccer, as well as supporting functions in video operations, data quality control and business intelligence.

It is currently recruiting and by the end of 2022 hopes to have a total of 60 full-time and 280 part-time employees.

Gráinne Barry, senior VP of global operations at Stats Perform, said the company initially chose Limerick as its EMEA base due to its “lead location for the sports-technology cluster in Ireland, and the availability of talent within the local region”.

“Establishing a rugby centre of excellence in Ireland was a natural next step for the company,” she added.

Seamus Monaghan, Stats Perform’s director of business operations, added: “The passion and knowledge for rugby in Limerick, and the greater mid-west region in general, is well known and has contributed heavily to our success in the sector. Access to third-level institutions and overall talent in the area has been a real partnership for Stats Perform and we are extremely positive about our future in the region.”

Stats Perform operates in 25 countries, using sports data and AI to deliver better analysis and predictions for teams, bookmakers and media.

In the rugby space, it provides governing bodies and teams with media tools, digital platforms and team performance analysis services. The company deals with big names including the British and Irish Lions, the Six Nations, Premiership Rugby, the New Zealand All Blacks, Pro 14 and World Rugby during global competitions.

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley said the new rugby centre “demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to the midwest” of Ireland. Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, added that it “proves that Ireland remains an attractive location for industry leaders”.

