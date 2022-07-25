Carlow cybersecurity company Stryve expands team to support UK growth

Stryve’s team has almost doubled in the past year and it will now be hiring for a client director and tech support roles in Ireland.

Carlow-headquartered cybersecurity and private cloud company Stryve is planning to grow its team to facilitate its UK expansion.

The company has already grown its team from 25 to 40 staff over the past year. In that time it opened its EU sales office in Poland and successfully tendered for EU government contracts.

Stryve is now creating an 10 additional jobs as it focuses on UK expansion. New roles include a client director and tech support in Ireland, management and sales roles in the UK, and business development, web and app developers and infrastructure specialists across Europe.

In January of this year, Stryve revealed its €1m UK expansion plan and its goal to become one of the top private cloud service providers in Europe.

The company is now partnering with digital communications business Atticus Creative to accelerate its UK expansion. Rebranded as Stratticus, it will become part of the Stryve Group and work to bridge the gap between design and security.

According to Stryve’s CEO, Andrew Tobin, the partnership will be “where creativity meets security”.

“The benefit of the partnership for existing clients is that it can offer in-house information and cybersecurity management as a service,” he added.

“Effectively like having an in-house chief information security office, but without the added payroll. Stratticus will future-proof web and app development with state-of-the-art cybersecurity putting our client’s digital assets in safer hands.”

Atticus Creative has an extensive portfolio of customers, including The Portland Hospital, The Harley Street Clinic, Save our Children, Tearfund and the Institute of Mechanical Engineering.

Tobin said that both companies share a “people-first” approach. Stryve has been operating since 2018, while Atticus Creative has been in business for more than a decade.

