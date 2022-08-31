Here’s our pick of the hottest STEM jobs of the summer

Many businesses across Ireland are looking to recruit STEM talent as these recent big summer jobs announcements can attest.

The beginning of autumn is a time when lots of people begin to get serious about their career goals. As we inch towards the end of the summer, here is a round-up of some of the biggest jobs announcements on SiliconRepublic.com over the past few months.

From software to medtech and manufacturing to telecoms, many companies are recruiting STEM staff around Ireland. Whether you are looking for a role in Donegal or Cork, you’ll find a position to suit you.

The companies on the list below are all recruiting for 200 or more positions. There are also countless more businesses hiring staff in smaller numbers, and these are well worth checking out too if you’re looking for a new job to jump-start your September.

For example, health-tech company Legato, software company FileCloud and mobile company Three are all recruiting in Limerick. There are also several companies hiring in Galway, such as Xerotech, Biomerics and Diligent.

Abbott

The medtech company announced in August that it is creating 1,000 jobs in Kilkenny and Donegal, thanks to a €440m investment.

The US multinational is looking for professionals in engineering, quality control and medical device manufacturing. Abbott already employs around 5,000 people in Ireland.

Avanade

The Irish branch of Seattle-headquartered IT and consulting company Avanade is hiring solutions architects, Microsoft 365 consultants and a variety of software developer roles.

It said in June that it is creating 200 new jobs to facilitate demand for its services. The company had already increased its Irish staff to more than 150 people.

Cora Systems

Irish SaaS company Cora Systems has been enjoying massive growth of late. It said back in May that it is creating 300 new positions to bolster this growth.

Cora Systems is headquartered in Carrick-on-Shannon. Around half of the jobs will be based there, while others will be based in the US and hybrid working is also available. The Irish jobs will mostly be in R&D.

Ericsson Ireland

Swedish telecoms tech giant Ericsson is hiring 250 people over the next three years for its Athlone R&D centre.

Jobs will mostly be in cloud-native engineering. Ericsson already employs around 1,400 people in Ireland, with around 1,200 based in Athlone. New hires will be involved in 5G growth plans and cloud-native tech growth.

ESB

The Irish State-owned electricity company announced back in May that it is creating 1,000 new jobs over the next three years.

The roles are being added as ESB seeks to reach net-zero emissions by 2040. Around 300 graduates, apprentices and trainees will be taken on, as well as marine geologists, tech specialists and renewables engineers.

Expleo

In June, Expleo said it was investing €10m in growing its Irish team. The international engineering, tech and consulting company is creating 200 jobs and wants to bring its team from 800 to 1,000.

Roles will mostly be highly skilled tech and engineering jobs. They will be based across Ireland in Expleo’s Dublin and Belfast offices, as well as the company’s regional hubs.

FinTru

The Belfast-headquartered regtech company is hiring 300 people over the next three years. The positions will be based at its planned new EU delivery site in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

FinTru is recruiting for compliance, legal and operations staff. It is also launching a graduate programme that will be open to applicants from all disciplines.

Kaseya

The US-headquartered IT management and security software specialist is creating 250 new jobs with its planned Irish expansion.

Kaseya is establishing a centre of excellence in Dundalk, Co Louth, which will be focused on R&D. It will recruit engineers, technical support and sales staff. Kaseya’s EMEA headquarters are in Dublin.

Medtronic

The US medical manufacturing giant is hiring 200 staff in Galway as it expands its R&D capabilities in the county.

Medtronic has several locations in Galway already. It is hoping to fill the positions by early next year. Many of the roles are strongly focused on ICT and tech as Medtronic looks to advance its healthcare products.

Merck

Merck said back in May that it is creating more than 370 jobs, to be filled by 2027. The company is recruiting as part of a €440m investment in its life sciences business in Cork.

The multinational is looking to hire microbiological analysts, quality engineers, equipment technicians, quality inspectors, senior process and technology engineers, validation engineers and analytical lab analysts.

PM Group

Construction project management company PM Group is hiring 300 people in Ireland for positions in engineering, construction, commissioning, data analytics, finance and IT.

The roles are based in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Carlow. Hybrid working is an option.

Ryanair

The airline is creating jobs for engineers, as well as mechanics and support staff, with the opening of its first heavy maintenance facility in Ireland at Shannon Airport.

Ryanair is investing €10m in the project, which will see the creation of 200 highly skilled jobs.

The Bank of London

Belfast’s fintech talent is what drew The Bank of London to expand into the city, according to its CEO.

The UK bank is hiring 232 staff in Belfast by 2026 for its planned centre of excellence there. It is hiring for payments leaders, software engineers, operations and other business functions.

TikTok

In early June, TikTok announced it is creating 1,000 new jobs in Ireland. The video-sharing platform is recruiting highly skilled tech workers.

It has been growing its Ireland operation steadily since it first set up here in 2018. TikTok has a number of important functions based in Ireland, such as its EMEA Trust and Safety hub.

VMware

The cloud services company is expanding its presence in the Irish capital, with plans to create 205 new tech jobs by 2025.

VMware hopes to leverage Ireland’s workforce of engineers, developers and project managers to enhance its cloud services. Its Dublin team will be allowed to work remotely as well as in its hub in the city.

