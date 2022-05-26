Supermetrics is expanding in Dublin with a new office and 100 jobs

A ‘highly skilled workforce’ and strong ties with the US motivated Finland’s Supermetrics to expand in Dublin.

Helsinki-based data integration company Supermetrics is opening an office in Dublin and creating up to 100 jobs in Ireland over the next two years.

The SaaS company founded in 2013 specialises in data integration tools that make it easier for marketing analysts and business intelligence teams to move and integrate data to data warehouses, business intelligence tools and applications such as Google Data Studio, Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel.

While traditional data integration tools are developed with engineers and experts in mind, Supermetrics is aiming to allow non-technical professionals to organise and move massive amounts of data.

Supermetrics CEO and founder Mikael Thuneberg said that his decision to open a dedicated office in Dublin and grow business in the region was motivated by Ireland’s position as “one of the world’s leading tech hubs”.

“In addition to some of the biggest names in technology, many of whom are Supermetrics clients, it is renowned for its highly skilled workforce and strong ties with the US, all of which were critical factors in our decision to expand our Dublin operations,” he said.

“We are constantly recruiting new talent in response to growing demand and Ireland is the perfect market to help us achieve this.”

Unicorn hopes

Thuneberg projects that Supermetrics, one of three Finnish start-ups predicted to hit unicorn status soon by Viva Technology, will double its size by the end of this year and grow revenue by “at least 50pc” as it places greater focus on the US market.

The company currently has more than 17,000 customer across the world, including HubSpot, Nestlé, Ogilvy, Dow Jones, Volvo and the Federal Government of Canada. Spotify and LinkedIn are some of the big names in its list of partners.

Supermetrics currently has a base in Dublin’s Dogpatch Labs, according to the Irish Times, and will be looking mainly for sales and marketing recruits at its new office.

The company has openings at the moment for several roles that can be done from Dublin, including sales executives, a senior product manager and a marketing analytics lead.

“When Mikael first showed me the Supermetrics platform I was awed by the ability of Supermetrics software to simplify the truly complex data problems marketers face every day,” said CMO Gabrielle Stafford, who joined Supermetrics a year ago as its first Dublin hire.

“The attraction of Dublin as a source of talent to help grow this great business means that I get to do my dream job with a great team in the city that I love.”

As well as Helsinki, the company also has offices in Vilnius, Atlanta and Singapore, employing around 260 people globally.

The Supermetrics workforce has seen a dramatic increase between now and the end of 2020, with number of employees almost doubling. The company has an annual turnover of €36.1m with a €6.1m profit, and its workforce is projected to grow to 400 by the end of 2022.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English, TD, said the company’s expansion in Dublin “further underscores Ireland’s position as a global hub for the world’s leading tech companies”.

