US company SupportNinja to create 50 jobs at Cork centre of excellence

Business process outsourcing company SupportNinja serves clients across tech support, content moderation, data processing and professional services.

US-headquartered business process outsourcing company SupportNinja is opening a new centre of excellence in Cork city, which will lead to the creation of 50 jobs.

SupportNinja’s centre of excellence will focus on engineering, customer success, multilingual customer support, sales and marketing.

The 50 roles will be created over the next three years, with the company’s expansion here supported by IDA Ireland.

At the time of writing, SupportNinja is hiring a data processing analyst in Ireland, as well as a client success manager and a business development executive. These roles all stipulate that they are remote.

As well as its new Irish location, SupportNinja has operations in the US, Romania and the Philippines. It employs almost 3,000 people in total and has close to 200 global clients.

The company helps its client businesses scale by connecting them with outsourced services such as omnichannel customer support, technical support, content moderation, data processing and various professional services.

According to Craig Crisler, co-founder and chief operating officer of SupportNinja, Ireland is a suitable location choice for the company to expand.

“Ireland was a natural choice for us, given the country’s commitment to innovation and an exceptional workforce. This centre will enable us to provide even better support for our customers, and further our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Crisler added that he and his team are excited for the opportunities SupportNinja’s partnership with IDA Ireland will bring, and he said the company looked forward to continuing to invest in the Irish community.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, TD, who is from Cork, said that “The 50 new jobs are very welcome, and a real vote of confidence in Cork city and its talented workforce.”

More information on working at SupportNinja can be found on its website.

