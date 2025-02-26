Suretank to create 80 new Louth-based jobs

The organisation predicts an increase in revenue from €50m in 2024 to €75m by year’s end.

Engineering services provider Suretank has today (26 February) announced its intention to hire 80 professionals to work in its Louth-based facilities, amid plans to bring the organisation’s yearly revenue from €50m to €75m by the end of 2025.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Dunleer, Co Louth, Suretank provides modular and tank solutions to global infrastructure, pharma, marine and energy companies. Having previously been primarily involved in the offshore oil and gas sectors, Suretank has since diversified and now works in areas such as offshore wind, data centres, pharmaceuticals, recycling and electricity grids.

The 80 new hires will bring Suretank’s team to more than 300 professionals, with hiring expected to be completed this year. Hiring will be in the areas of sales and marketing, engineering, quality assurance, operations and finance. The expansion will enable Suretank to reach new industries and improve work capacity.

Martin Winters, the managing director of Suretank, said: “This has been an exciting time for our business. We have an incredibly experienced, high-performance in-house team that includes more than 100 engineers, welders and electricians. They are the backbone to our strong reputation for excellence and innovation.

“It is thanks to their industry-leading expertise that we were able to ensure we meet the highest levels of certification and regulation in every industry, anywhere in the world. As a result, we always deliver on our commitments and this has enabled us to scale so seamlessly into more industries.

“Thanks to the success of our diversification strategy, we will now continue to grow our team. Our further investment in Louth will help us to meet customer demand, while also preparing for the rapid growth in operations and revenues that lies ahead.”

