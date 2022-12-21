Top 10 hottest tech jobs to apply for in 2023

As the new year approaches, Hays’ James Milligan looks at some of the hottest jobs in tech and some of the key trends to expect.

The importance of digital infrastructure has increased immensely in the last three years. What was already a priority for many organisations suddenly became a necessity. As a result, the number of tech jobs available rocketed.

Now, these organisations have had time to stabilise, reflect and assess their needs for the future. It’s no secret that digital skills are already imperative for many in the workforce and innovation means that these will continue to be in demand among employers.

As a result, the tech jobs that companies were hiring for in 2022 aren’t quite the same. As market leaders, we’ve analysed the data for recent hiring trends and looked at the roles that our clients are recruiting for in the current landscape in order to determine the top 10 in-demand tech jobs in 2023.

The most sought-after candidates aren’t necessarily those with hard skills related to technology knowledge, but those that can oversee projects and provide insights.

As digital transformation and innovation continues across the globe, developers and engineers are in demand.

While organisations have had time to adapt to change, transformation is still happening and the people to oversee this process are still required.

Why are these tech jobs so in demand?

Organisations need people who will take responsibility for running projects and working closely with all those involved. While other jobs in the list require hard skills, these roles revolve around soft skills and seeing the bigger picture of the overall strategy.

Naturally, there’s still demand for people with that technical knowledge. Developers and engineers will design and build both the products for internal and external use.

It’s also here that DevOps engineers continue to be in high demand, given the scope they have. After this, organisations also need people to extract the data and provide insights to the business in the form of actionable solutions.

One key skill that will be desirable in all of these roles is adaptability. Many workers will be operating in environments of growth or transformation and being agile will be an asset.

Top 10 in-demand tech jobs for 2023

10. Change manager

With strong communication skills and track record of delivering change, these people will oversee the project methodology mostly related to digital transformation.

9. Scrum master

These are the facilitators for establishing scrum. A successful scrum master would be an expert in agile methodologies and an effective communicator.

8. DevOps engineer

Those in this role have a broader remit than in many tech jobs, working with developers and operations in building and deploying new releases.

7. Data engineer

This role entails building systems to compile data and provide analytics to the right people in the business.

6. Software engineer

Software engineers design and create a range of systems and applications for organisations. If you’re interested in becoming a software engineer, you’ll need to make sure you have the right skills.

5. Java developer

Following on from above, Java is one of the core programming languages used by software engineers. Those proficient in Java will have a range of opportunities in 2023, whether it’s at a start-up or a multinational company.

4. Data analyst

Data analysts take the information provided by engineers to solve problems and help deliver insights. Those with experience and qualifications are popular among employers, but there are learning opportunities available as demand outweighs supply.

3. .NET developer

This role focuses on programming for Microsoft Windows. If you’re able to code for apps and other software with languages such as C# or VB.NET, then there are roles available.

2. Project manager

Project managers were number one on our list last year and are still proving popular as organisations roll out their digital transformation. You’ll need to be a strong leader with good communication skills to excel in this role.

1. Business analyst

This is the most in-demand tech job on our list this year. Companies need people to gather requirements and spot trends. Even if you don’t have formal qualifications, organisations are hiring candidates with experience in delivering this.

By James Milligan

James Milligan is the global head of Hays Technology. A version of this article originally appeared on the Hays blog.

