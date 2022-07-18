11 companies looking for tech talent to join their team in Limerick

Limerick are the hurling champions of Ireland this year, but the county is no slouch when it comes to tech either.

Co Limerick is the birthplace of some of Ireland’s brightest tech talent. The Collison brothers hail from the area, but Stripe’s founders aren’t the only tech players associated with Ireland’s south-west.

The Shannon region has long played host to several major FDI companies including Analog Devices, while others, such as Eli Lilly, have recently chosen to expand their Irish operations into Limerick.

Here are some of the companies that are hiring in the region at the moment.

Vitalograph

UK-headquartered medical device manufacturer Vitalograph recently announced plans to hire 200 people at its new facilities in Clare and Limerick.

The company has had a presence in Ennis, Co Clare, for several years. It is now opening new sites in Ennis and Limerick city that will provide a base for data analysts, site support service workers, software engineers and QA and IT support workers.

All the jobs will be filled over the next two years.

Legato

Legato Health Technologies opened an R&D hub in Limerick in late 2021. This base is focused on developing AI and data analytics technology for the health insurance and assurance industries.

The US-headquartered company announced in May of this year that it is recruiting 80 new staff for data science and software engineering positions.

These jobs are part of Legato’s plans to have 200 staff at its Limerick base by summer 2023.

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Johnson & Johnson Vision is the part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech that specialises in the design and manufacturing of products for eye health.

In March, it announced a €35m investment in its Limerick facility with the potential to create up to 200 jobs over the next few years.

It is recruiting at the moment for IT roles such as lead data engineer, supply chain data analyst, lead software developer and Salesforce developer.

Analog Devices

US semiconductor company Analog Devices is hiring 250 people in Ireland, adding to the approximately 1,300 staff it already has here.

The company is investing €100m in a custom-designed facility for innovation and collaboration at its base in the Raheen Business Park in Co Limerick. The ADI Catalyst centre, as it is known, will be the focus of the company’s continued European expansion.

Analog Devices plans to have all the hires in place by 2025. It is looking to fill roles in software and AI as it focuses on areas such as industry 4.0, sustainable energy, automotive electrification and next-generation connectivity.

Kneat Solutions

Led by Limerick man Eddie Ryan, Kneat Solutions is an Irish-founded Canadian company that looks after automation and validation processes for life sciences companies.

It announced in March that it plans to expand its team following the opening of a new facility in Limerick.

The company said that up to 100 jobs would be made available, with roles in sales, marketing, R&D and customer success. Once the roles are in place, they will bring Kneat’s total workforce to more than 300.

Stats Perform

Limerick loves its sport as much as its tech. It’s no surprise then that it is the EMEA base for sports-tech company Stats Perform.

The company said earlier this year that it would be recruiting for 20 full-time positions in business intelligence, learning and development, quality control, customer experience and operations management.

It also planned to hire for 80 part-time roles in rugby and soccer data operations. All jobs will be at its base in Limerick.

Eli Lilly

US pharma company Eli Lilly said in January that it was planning to hire 300 new staff in Limerick.

It is investing €400m in a new manufacturing facility in Limerick. This will support the company’s global manufacturing network for active ingredients used in medicines to meet increased demand for its products – including its Alzheimer’s portfolio.

The jobs will be for engineers, scientists and operations personnel. They will use cutting-edge biologics manufacturing technology to produce treatments. Eli Lilly already employs around 2,300 in Cork.

Expleo

Engineering, tech and consulting provider Expleo already has operations in Dublin and Belfast, but said last month that it is investing €10m in new regional hubs across Ireland.

The hubs will be based in Limerick, Galway and Cork. Expleo is hiring for 200 roles in software development, DevOps, software engineering and technical engineering.

It will bring its Irish workforce from 800 to 1,000 over the next two years. All the roles will be flexible and are open to anyone across Ireland to apply for.

Three

Towards the end of last month, Three announced it would be ringing in 175 new hires in Limerick.

The company’s customer care centre has been based in Limerick for the past two decades. Its team advises Three customers on ICT and internet of things (IoT) services and cost management.

The new roles are to be filled over the next four years. The company is recruiting for different jobs in customer care, operations and management, as well as team lead roles with varying levels of experience required.

FileCloud

FileCloud has chosen Limerick as the base for its new R&D centre, a move that’s set to create 50 new jobs.

The Texas-headquartered software company said last week that it is planning to make the centre a focus for its EMEA growth plan. It is hiring for technical and commercial roles across a number of different sectors, including development, operations and support, R&D, sales and marketing and general administrative support.

The roles will be filled over the next two and a half years.

WP Engine

WP Engine also announced hiring news last week. The company provides managed hosting as well as e-commerce and enterprise offerings for WordPress.

It is hiring 20 people at its newly opened office on Henry Street in Limerick. It has had a presence in the city since 2016 and currently employs 120 people there.

Roles it is looking to fill include lead software engineer, senior DevOps engineer and product designer positions. Like FileCloud, it is also headquartered in Texas.

