Technimark’s €26m Longford investment will create 80 medical manufacturing jobs

The expanded manufacturing facility will be home to Technimark’s first European innovation centre.

Technimark will double the size of its medical manufacturing facility in Longford, creating 80 new highly skilled jobs.

These jobs will be filled over the next two years as the company adds 50,000 sq ft to its existing plant. The €26m investment will expand the facility’s capacity for medical manufacturing processes such as precision injection moulding, device assembly and contract manufacturing.

“A key component in our organic growth strategy is ensuring we have state-of-the-art cleanroom facilities and open capacity to support our customers’ current and future manufacturing needs,” said Kris Peavy, chief commercial officer and president of healthcare at Technimark.

“Our many expansions around the globe underpin that strategy.”

The expanded Longford site will also include Technimark’s first European innovation centre, incorporating office space for designers and engineers as well as a production lab for prototype manufacturing.

Colm Cuffe, VP of European operations at Technimark, said there are currently jobs available for process and quality engineers, tool-makers and operations staff, while recruitment for the new roles begins soon.

The plastic injection moulding company is currently growing its facilities in the US, the UK, Germany and China in response to growing demand in the medical manufacturing market.

CEO Brad Wellington said the business is “committed” to growth in Ireland. “Ireland is seeing pronounced growth in the medtech market, and our facility is ideally located to serve our customers in the region,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, was in Longford for the announcement. “This is an important day for Technimark, Longford and the wider region, and testament to the continued attractiveness of Ireland as a place where businesses of all sizes can flourish and thrive,” he said.

The investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“This investment positions this facility as a key strategic site within the Technimark Group, from which the company is expanding its healthcare manufacturing capabilities in Europe,” said IDA’s interim CEO, Mary Buckley.

More information on jobs available at Technimark can be found via the company’s careers resources.

