Irish company Tekenable to create 20 new jobs in AI and analytics

It is unclear how many of the new roles will be in Ireland, although the company has hired in Dublin and Kerry in the past two years.

Dublin-headquartered IT services provider Tekenable is looking to move further into data analytics and AI, establishing a dedicated department. The move will create 20 new jobs, but it is unclear how many of these jobs will be based in Ireland.

Founded in 2002, Tekenable operates in the UK, Spain, Hungary, the Nordics and UAE, as well as Ireland. It will be recruiting for cloud engineering, AI engineering, data and analytics and consulting roles, with positions to be filled in 2024. On its LinkedIn profile, the company says it is “remote-first”. Currently, it is recruiting in Ireland, Pakistan and Spain.

The new data analytics and AI practice will be a key part of Tekenable’s growth strategy for the future. “We have developed Tekenable’s data analytics and AI services to help businesses leverage the very latest technology to boost revenues, deliver operational efficiency and improve security,” said Nick Connors, Group CEO, Tekenable. “Implementing data analytics and AI services into the business model means companies can help reduce costs by identifying more efficient ways of doing business.”

Tekenable works with clients to deploy low-code and cloud tech. The company has won numerous awards including Microsoft’s Business Applications Partner of the Year in 2021. It is a certified partner of Salesforce and Microsoft Azure. It has also been named a Great Place to Work in Ireland.

In June of this year, Tekenable acquired Salesforce specialists Tether to enhance its Salesforce expertise for clients. Tether is also headquartered in Dublin and has 18 staff across Ireland and the UK. Tekenable has a much larger team, employing 190 people.

The company has announced other fresh hiring drives in recent times, recruiting for 10 new roles at its ESG practice earlier this year. It also teamed up with Fexco to create 75 new tech jobs in Dublin and Kerry

