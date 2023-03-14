Dublin’s Tekenable to create 10 jobs with new ESG practice

Tekenable claims the focus on sustainability will result in greater climate action from businesses while also delivering service enhancements and cost savings.

Irish digital services company Tekenable is establishing a new environmental, social and governance (ESG) consultancy practice to help customers make their business more sustainable. As a result, 10 new jobs are being created.

Identified as a key investment area for Tekenable, the ESG practice will provide consulting services to customers, with a focus on areas such as data collection and reporting, carbon reduction and return on investment.

In partnership with EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings, Tekenable will ensure ESG is integrated into customers’ strategies and decision-making processes while it helps them digitally transform. Customers will be supported with advice, project deliveries and software.

Nick Connors, group CEO of Tekenable, calls this process a “sustainable transformation journey” for the company’s customers.

“Through the use of cloud-based technologies to enable secure data storage and seamless interactions to drive sustainable decisions across our customer’s operations and stakeholders, we will help them accelerate transformation of their organisations and value chains,” he said.

Based in Dublin, Tekenable delivers digital services through low-code platforms to medium and large-scale enterprises across Ireland, the UK, Spain, Hungary and the UAE. It was established in 2002 and currently employs around 160 people.

Last August, it teamed up with Fexco to co-invest in Microsoft Dynamics 365 products and Salesforce cloud products and services, creating 75 jobs in Dublin and Kerry in the process.

The latest jobs on offer include roles in cloud engineering, data analytics and consulting. The positions are expected to be filled in 2024.

Peter Rose, group CTO at Tekenable, said that the company wants to help clients to move from sustainability and climate commitments to action.

“We will do so by working with organisations to create a transformation plan as well as helping drive collaboration across a broader ecosystem – of suppliers, clients and customers, policymakers, and alliance partners across industries,” he said.

“Sustainable IT can lead the way while delivering service enhancements and cost savings for a business.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.