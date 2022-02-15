300 jobs created by Telus International across Ireland

Recruitment is underway for roles offering a mix of on-site, remote and hybrid opportunities.

Telus International has announced 300 new jobs at its locations in Cork, Dublin and Mayo.

Recruitment is already underway for jobs in tech and customer support, shared services, cloud infrastructure, business intelligence and analytics, AI and data annotation.

Telus said it is committed to providing employees with flexible working arrangements and so the jobs announced include on-site, remote and hybrid working opportunities. It is expected that all roles will be filled over the coming year.

Telus International is a global customer experience and IT services provider. As well as growing its workforce here, the three offices in Ireland will also see “major investments” to upgrade their facilities, the company announced.

“Our culture is one that rewards innovation and teamwork, and we are delighted to be able to offer these jobs where people can come and grow their careers with us,” said Roger Clancy, GM for Telus International in Ireland and France.

“For that reason, we are also investing in our facilities with a new recruitment centre and gym at our Irish headquarters in Mahon, Cork, as well as refurbishing our restaurant space too. We also have significant plans for our Dublin and Mayo sites later in 2022.”

The Cork and Dublin offices provide teams with ‘serenity rooms’ to relax in and Telus arranges regular events and initiatives as part of its health and wellbeing strategy.

Clancy noted that new opportunities at Telus have been driven by an “evolution of service” that has seen Telus expand into areas such as AI and data annotation.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, welcomed the expansion in his native Cork. “I have seen the contribution of Telus International Ireland to the economy and the local community first-hand, and I’m excited to see how this growth will create new opportunities for talent and investment across Cork, Dublin and Mayo,” he said.

The 300 jobs just announced come in addition to 30 roles created in Ballina, Co Mayo, last year. “Along with the already announced jobs in Mayo, this substantial announcement of 300 new jobs across its three Irish sites demonstrates Ireland’s potential to deliver in an increasingly digital world,” said Ray O’Connor from IDA Ireland.

Information on jobs currently available at Telus International can be found on the company website.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.