ThreatLocker opens European HQ in Dublin, creating 120 jobs

Founded in 2015, ThreatLocker is hoping to capitalise on growing demand for cybersecurity experts, in light of upcoming EU digital resilience regulation for the financial sector.

US cybersecurity company ThreatLocker is planning to create 120 new jobs at its newly opened Dublin office by the end of this year.

This comes two years after the company announced plans to set up its European headquarters in Dublin, creating 50 roles in the process. The Blanchardstown office will oversee the European, Middle Eastern and African markets.

Headquartered in Florida, ThreatLocker works with global clients on enterprise-level security products. In 2021, the company said the new office will help deliver its zero-trust, data storage and ringfencing tools to businesses through managed service providers in the EMEA region.

The company was founded in 2015 and focuses on the security of servers and endpoints. It raised $4.4m in 2020 in debt and equity for its European expansion.

The company told multiple media outlets that opening its European HQ in Dublin is the first step of a major expansion plan in the continent as the EU prepares to introduce new cybersecurity legislation.

The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) will place additional cybersecurity requirements on financial service providers operating in the EU to ensure the financial sector is prepared for operational disruptions stemming from cybercrime incidents.

“Cybersecurity is an increasing problem for many businesses with the number of sophisticated cyberattacks increasing day by day, costing businesses huge amounts of money,” said ThreatLocker CEO and co-founder Danny Jenkins, according to multiple outlets.

“Launching in Dublin today is a major strategic milestone for ThreatLocker as we begin our expansion into the European marketplace.

“Our company has many Irish links and Dublin is the EU headquarters of so many major global companies, so it is the perfect location. ThreatLocker has ambitious targets for growth, and we are very excited to push ahead with this new phase in our company’s history.”

According to an Irish Times report, ThreatLocker is currently recruiting for solutions engineers and account managers, with roles in admin, sales and finance also on offer.

