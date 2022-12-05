Dublin tech firm Triangle to create 10 jobs in new cybersecurity practice

The company plans to hire 10 new staff in 2023, with roles in enterprise sales, architecture, consultancy, and support and operations.

ICT services provider Triangle is investing more than €1m to establish a cybersecurity practice as part of its growth strategy.

The Dublin-based company plans to create 10 new jobs with this practice by the end of 2023, including positions in enterprise sales, architecture, consultancy, and support and operations.

Triangle’s services cover virtualisation, cloud computing and server consolidation, with partners including VMware and IBM. It has clients in Ireland such as ESB, Aviva and Musgrave, and has also extended its offerings overseas.

Triangle services director Brendan Healy said the company’s approach is now to provide a “robust early warning system that” can detect and negate attacks. It was recently awarded the ISO 27001 standard for information security.

“Establishing the cybersecurity practice is part of our commitment to keep customers safe by keeping their data resilient and recovering their critical data to allow them stay in business,” Healy said.

Triangle was founded in 1999 and is based in Ballsbridge. It acquired communications company Kerna in 2018, bringing its total headcount at the time to more than 100.

The tech services company revealed in 2021 that it had plans to expand its team further.

Later in the year, Triangle said it was preparing for its next phase of growth after undergoing a management buyout. By this stage, the company’s annual turnover had reached more than €26m.

In June, Triangle revealed that it had filled 10 positions and planned to hire more than 10 new staff in response to growth in its managed service, cyber recovery and mobility businesses.

“The establishment of our cybersecurity specialism underpinned by ISO 27001 best practice is not only to protect against attacks, but also mitigate damage in the aftermath of a breach,” Healy added.

“Through our cybersecurity practice, business owners can access competent cyber experts with experience in protecting and recovering business data.”

